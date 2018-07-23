One person still unaccounted for after Westminster apartment fire leaves 2 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- One person remains unaccounted for after a fast-moving fire swept through an apartment complex in Westminster early Monday morning.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. at the Westbury Apartments near 112th Avenue and Pecos Street, the Westminster Fire Department said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Nine others were taken to a hospital where one of them later died. The identities of those who died and were injured have not been released.

Residents said people were jumping from second- and third-story windows to escape when firefighters arrived.

The building has 69 units and no one has been allowed back inside.

"They were saying that we're not going to be able to get back in there," resident Christina Lujan said. "So I don't know if we pretty much lost everything. Have to wait and see what happens."

Because of the extensive damage, investigators haven't been able to get inside the building to determine a cause. They hope to do so on Monday.