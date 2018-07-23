× NY Week at OAK at Fourteenth

“NY Week” at OAK

Tuesday, July 24 through Thursday, July 26 (Dinner only,5:30PM-10PM)

OAK at fourteenth (1400 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302)

Cost: Pricing varies, NY Week menu is a la carte

Steak

Makes 1 steak

1 T-Bone steak (2-inch thickness, about 18-20 oz)

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

Vegetable oil (or blended oil)

Fennel Pollen

Maldon salt

Preheat your grill as high as you can get it (around 500F)

Take your steak out approximately 10-15 minutes before you’re ready to grill so that it comes to room temperature

Right before you put your steak on the grill,season generously with salt and pepper (because this is a thicker-cut – don’t be afraid to season heavily!)

Drizzle the meat with vegetable oil or a blended oil (either canola/oliveor vegetable/olive)

Place your steak on the hottest part of the grill (this is usually indicated by where the white spots are on your grill — or just place it directly over the heat source)

Grill the steak on one side for about 3 minutes, then flip and grill the other side for about 3 minutes (this will give you a rare to medium rare finish).

Remove your steak from the grill and let it rest for at least 3-4 minutes before slicing.

Oncesteak is sliced, sprinkle with fennel pollen and Maldon sea salt.

OAK steak sauce

Makes 12 cups (can store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week, or freeze for up to 2 months)

1 cup golden raisins

2 Ancho chiles, stems removed

3 cups hot water

4 shallots, sliced

4 garlic cloves, sliced

2 Serrano chiles, sliced

1/4 cup blended oil

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup molasses

2 oz tamarind

4 anchovy fillet

3 oz tomato paste

1/4 bunch fresh thyme

1 orange, zest only

2 cups red wine vinegar

2 star anise

2 cloves

1/2 tbsp black peppercorns

1 tbsp kosher salt

Place the golden raisins and Ancho chiles (w/o stems) in a pan with the hot water. Cover and allow to plump.

Sweat the shallots, garlic, and Serrano chiles in blended oil until tender.

Add the sugar and molasses and let it caramelize.

Add the remaining ingredients, as well as the raisins, Ancho chiles, and water. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Blend and pass through a fine mesh strainer. Chill.