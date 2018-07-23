Military members honored at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — Military members were honored Monday at Cheyenne Frontier Days as part of the rodeo’s Military Appreciation Day.

Among those celebrated were the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Several of their members participated in the Free Pancake Breakfast by helping dish out food.

Near Old Frontier Town, the U.S. Navy, Army and National Guard hosted tours of their vehicles.

Vehicles were also on display at the Military Parade — which was held right before Monday’s rodeo.

Military men, women and their families brought out a giant American flag and draped it above the rodeo grounds.

For more on Cheyenne Frontier Days’ military events, click here.