Man fatally shot in Denver, investigated as homicide

DENVER -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting took place in a parking lot at West Sixth Avenue and Kalamath Street about 2:30 a.m.

Bullet holes were seen in a vehicle parked in front of businesses on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The death is being treated as a homicide, police said.

The name and age of the man who died were not released by police. One person was taken away in handcuffs.

The parking lot was closed and one lane of Sixth Avenue was blocked off for the investigation.