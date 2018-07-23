Large tree crashes into Lakewood home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – A large tree came crashing down onto a home in Lakewood during a round of storms Monday evening.

“It’s one thing when you start seeing fire engines and all that. It’s a whole other reality shock when you start having news crews arrive,” Adrienne Randol told FOX31.

Randol was home working Monday evening when she says she started to hear noises on the roof. She says it wasn’t storming and it wasn’t windy, so she went outside to check in her backyard.

“I saw the trunk wavering and saw the entire thing uproot and crack. I screamed no, no, no, no, no and then I turned around to run outside the house and then boom, that’s when the whole thing hit,” she said.

The massive tree landed on her roof. She says the branches punctured hole through her ceiling. She has debris and water damage in several rooms.

Emergency tree removal crews were called to lift the tree off of the house before it collapsed under the weight.

“The fire department guys have said that the thousands of pounds that that tree is sitting on, if I can’t get this tree off of my house tonight it will go through my living room dining room and kitchen,” Randol said.

Randol says she bought the house five years ago because she loved the tree so much.

“I can’t believe it’s coming down. This is my baby,” she said.