Heroes save women from sinking SUV during heavy rainstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTBELLO, Colo. -- Neighbors whipped out their cell phones to record video capturing an SUV pushed and pulled into a Montbello ditch during Monday's torrential rainstorm.

Residents say there were two women stuck inside the vehicle when it started to fill with water.

The entire scene played out in front of Jaxwueline Melina’s home at Tulsa and Andrews.

Melina said that out of nowhere two men sprang into action to save the women.

Their SUV pulled back up onto the street where it belongs and the incredible footage of the rescue is already taking over the internet.