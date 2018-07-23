× Goldfish crackers recalled due to potential salmonella risk

Pepperidge Farms announced Monday that the company is voluntarily recalling four varieties of the popular Goldfish crackers.

In a statement released to the public, the company said that they were notified by an ingredient supplier that a whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to the crackers has been the subject of a recall due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Pepperidge Farms said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” and no illnesses have been reported. The crackers were distributed throughout the United States and the following flavors were affected.

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

A chart of all products included in the recall can be found here.

Consumers should throw out the products or return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.

You may also click here for reimbursement if you have the product, sell by date and package code listed in the chart provided.