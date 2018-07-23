Expert says dashcam photo shows road rage, not distracted driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Motorist Ron Olds dash cam caught something very interesting, and dangerous on Interstate 25 in Denver on Saturday, “I was headed to my second job at Colorado Speedway. “

I-25 was like a speedway as Olds passed 58th Ave. He saw a green flash coming up fast on his left side. At first Olds didn’t think much of it, but soon it got interesting. "The green pickup, he made what I thought was an aggressive lane change," said Olds.

The green truck went from the number two lane, on the left, the number for Lane on the right, wasting no time. Then it got ugly and dangerous, a close encounter.

And what could have been a terrible crash with injuries, wound up a very close call. But what is it really road rage or maybe just a case of distracted driving?

Drive Safe CEO and professional driver Ben Baron watched the dash cam crash several times and thinks it was road rage because, he says, the green truck‘s Focus was on the silver car.

Darren credits the other driver for moving away from the truck, not engaging the driver, and staying calm and focused, and avoiding what surely would have caught the attention of law-enforcement.