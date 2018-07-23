Expecting family loses all possessions in apartment fire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – FOX31 has new information surrounding a deadly apartment fire over the weekend in Westminster.

Two people died, while ten others were rushed to the hospital. Dozens more were forced out of their homes by the fast-moving flames.

The investigation into this fire is still in the early stages. Authorities now want to speak with four people believed to be juveniles, who witnesses say used fire extinguishers to try to put the fire out. Police don’t believe the four started the fire.

Like many of the tenants living at the Westbury Apartments off of 115th Avenue, the Davis family was sleeping when the fire broke out just after 2 a.m.

The husband, who is hearing impaired, smelled smoke and miraculously got his wife out, just as the building went up in flames.

“I woke up and all I heard was screaming. Kids screaming,” Karah Davis said.

Karah Davis is seven months pregnant. On Monday afternoon she stood in silence – taking in the devastation. The place she called home is now a charred frame.

“They were saying get out. We have to get out. Evacuate now,” Davis said.

She and her husband jolted out of bed. They grabbed clothes to cover their faces and raced into the smoke-filled stairwell. “We just ran. Blindly. We didn’t know if we were going to make it. That’s the scariest thing,” Davis said.

The Davis’ left behind a home full of memories, including their wedding rings and the gifts and clothes from their recent baby shower.

“We lost everything. We don’t have anything. All of our baby stuff is gone and it’s really heartbreaking,” Davis said.

The Davis family didn’t have renter’s insurance. But amid this tragedy, Karah’s coworkers are stepping in. They’ve started a donation bin at the hair salon where she works.

“She’s always doing something for other people and thinking about other people,” Madison Hood said. “I have to help her. I could not imagine half of what she is going through right now.”

The fire consumed the largest building on the lot with 69 apartment units. Davis says although she may have lost all her material possessions – she is thankful they made it out alive. “I can’t replace my husband and I can’t replace my son so we will build our life back up. We know that eventually we will be okay,” Davis said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. If you’re interested in helping the Davis family, Madison Hood has started a GoFundMe page. Hood is also collecting donations for the Davis family at the Centre Salon and Spa in Westminster: 10449 Town Center Drive #100, Westminster, CO 80021.