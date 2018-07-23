Daybreak Delights: Peach Crisp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Peach Crisp

What you Need

8 large fresh ripe peaches

1/4 cup All Purpose Flour

1/2 cup granulated Sugar

1 recipe Crisp Topping (Recipe Follows)

What to Do

Crisp Topping: 1/2 cup All Purpose Flour, 1/2 cup Granulated Sugar, 1 stick butter Melted, 1 Cup Rolled Oats. Stir all ingredients together until mixture is equally incorporated. Sprinkle and spread mixture over the top of the fresh fruit evenly, prior to baking.

Wash and pat dry the peaches

Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick spray and set aside

Slice the peaches into 1/2 inch slices, leaving skins on. and add to the prepared baking dish

Sprinkle with the flour and sugar, and top with the crisp topping.

Bake crisp for 1 hour in a 350 degree oven

Allow to cool and serve with Vanilla ice cream (If desired). Enjoy!

