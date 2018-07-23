× Convicted rapist in Boulder County sent back to prison after parole revoked

BOULDER, Colo — A sexually violent predator had his parole revoked and his life sentence reinstated on Monday after violating his parole in California.

A Washington County judge revoked 43-year-old Christopher Lawyer’s parole on Monday after the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office asked for him to be sent back to prison.

“The parole board is now faced with a man who has violated parole in the past, in the most concerning manner possible: with repeated conduct that is sexual in nature, in direct violation of the conditions of his parole,” Boulder County Chief Trial Deputy Caryn Datz wrote in the letter.

“He now seeks to return to a scared and outraged community, following his nearly immediate and significant failure to comply with parole conditions in California,” Datz wrote.

Lawyer is a registered sex offender and convicted rapist who kidnapped and raped a mail carrier in 2001.

He taped her eyes and mouth shut, and assaulted her. When it was over, he made small talk with the victim as he drove home.

This is the second time Lawyer’s parole has been revoked since his release in 2016. He was found guilty of violation in 2016 after his parole officer found pornographic material at his mother’s home in Boulder County.

He was sentenced to 180 days in prison for that violation before he was released again. Following his release, he attempted to live in Jamestown before being moved to a Boulder homeless shelter. Both were met with outrage from the community.

Lawyer transferred his parole to California in October 2017. But in February, the Sacramento Bee reported that a woman who had been texting with Lawyer went missing.

Although Lawyer was cleared in the case, he asked her for sexually explicit photographs – which is a violation of his parole.

Lawyer was extradited back to Colorado earlier this month for his hearing.

Lawyer is being held in a Washington County jail until he can be remanded to the Department of Corrections. He can reapply for parole on a yearly basis.