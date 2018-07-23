Arrest document offers insight into tractor chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Police released the probable cause statement for the tractor chase through Denver Friday, offering insight into the incident and what it took for officers to stop the suspect.

According to the paperwork, Thomas Busch stole the tractor from Denver Water on Friday. Officers said he hit a fence and crashed into a construction site in City Park.

The probable cause statement said things escalated when Busch drove the tractor into LoDo, packed with people Friday night. Officers decided to hit the tractor with a patrol car. The document said even after the tractor was hit, Busch remained combative. Officer said they tased him and then used police K-9s to arrest him.

Busch's mother said her son was on meth and hallucinating on Friday. She said she called law enforcement and picked him up to take him to a hospital. She said he ran from her car and shortly after, she was told he'd stolen a jeep and then eventually the tractor.

Busch is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.