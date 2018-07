THORNTON, Colo. — An accident involving a motorcyclist closed northbound Interstate 25 for about one hour on Monday morning, the Thornton Police Department said.

The accident happened about 6 a.m. just north of the 136th Avenue exit. One person suffered serious injuries.

Traffic was taken off the interstate at 136th Avenue. Traffic quickly backed up behind the accident scene. The interstate reopened just before 7 a.m.