Eastbound C-470 in Highlands Ranch reopens after accident

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — An accident involving at least two vehicles closed eastbound C-470 for about one hour during the height of the Monday morning commute, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The accident happened after 7 a.m. just before the Quebec Street exit. The highway was closed at South University Boulevard. It reopened about 8:10 a.m.

One vehicle towing a trailer that jackknifed and a sedan were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s not known if there were any injuries.

It was the second busy highway to close in the Denver metro area during the Monday morning commute.

About 6 a.m., northbound Interstate 25 was closed for an accident involving a motorcyclist. It reopened about one hour later.