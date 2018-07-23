3 Aurora Water employees rescued after becoming stuck in manhole

AURORA, Colo. — Two Aurora Water employees became stuck in a manhole Monday and had to be rescued by firefighters.

A car crash happened at roughly 11: 30 a.m. near the Aurora Water work site at 2nd Avenue and Potomac.

The employees became trapped and a crew was called to the site to extricate the workers. The man and woman were helped out and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A third person was also transported for an undisclosed reason. All three are Aurora Water employees.