Weekend ends on a stormy note across the Front Range

Showers and thunderstorms will once again develop across Colorado throughout the day on Sunday. Storms will first start developing in the mountains during the morning and midday hours, pushing east through the foothills and Denver metro area after 12-1 p.m. Rain chances will increase for the eastern plains during the heart of the afternoon as highs stay in the low 90s. Similar to Saturday, the risk for severe weather remains low, but strong wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning will all be possible with storms later today. A few lingering showers will be possible through the overnight hours, mainly along the eastern plains.

A cold front will pass through the state on Monday, bringing in cooler temperatures, cloud cover and widespread showers. Rain will be heavy at times through the day as temperatures only make it to the low 80s. The overall severe weather threat remains low, with heavy rain, strong wind and lightning the main concern.

The trend of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue Tuesday through Friday, with storms capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and frequent lightning. Temperatures will steadily climb back into the upper 80s throughout the rest of the work week.

