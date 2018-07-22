Video shows truck hit center median in apparent road rage incident on I-25

DENVER — Video sent to FOX31 and Channel 2 appears to show a “road rage” incident on Interstate 25 in Denver on Saturday afternoon.

The dashcam video from Ron Olds shows a green F-150 appearing to follow a silver SUV on northbound I-25 between 58th Avenue and Interstate 76 around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The truck is seen following the the SUV across all four lanes of traffic before attempting to cut the SUV off in the far right lane of the highway.

The truck makes contact with the SUV but the driver loses control, sending the truck across the highway and crashing into the median – nearly hitting another SUV that was driving.

FOX31 and Channel 2 has calls into Denver police and the Colorado State Patrol about the incident and we have not heard back.