Several Ritz cracker products recalled over Salmonella fears

EAST HANOVER, N.J — Several varieties of Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits snacks are under a voluntary recall because of possible contamination of Salmonella.

Mondelēz Global LLC, the maker of Ritz, said that the products contain the whey powder as an ingredient, which was recalled by the supplier due to “the potential presence of Salmonella.”

The recalled products include Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches, Ritz bacon cheese cracker sandwiches, Ritz whole wheat cracker sandwiches with white cheddar cheese, Ritz everything cracker sandwiches with cream cheese, as well as a variety of Ritz Bitz cheese.

The following products are included in the recall, followed by their UPC number and Best When Used By Dates:

Ritz Bits Cheese Big Bag 3 oz – 0 44000 00677 8 – March 7, 2019 thru April 13, 2019

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1 oz –0 44000 02025 5 – March 7, 2019 thru April 13, 2019

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 12 Pack Carton – 0 44000 02032 3 – March 8, 2019 thru April 13, 2019

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 30 Pack Carton – 0 44000 01309 7 – March 3, 2019 thru April 13, 2019

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1.5 oz – 0 44000 00929 8 – March 3, 2019 thru April 13, 2019

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 3 oz Go Packs – 0 44000 03215 9 – March 7, 2019 thru April 12, 2019

8 oz Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 88211 2 – Jan. 14, 2019 thru Feb. 11, 2019

35 oz Ritz Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 00211 4 – Jan. 14, 2019 thru Feb. 11, 2019

8 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 04566 1 – Feb. 5, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2019

35 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with cheese – 0 44000 04567 8 – Feb. 5, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2019

8 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese – 0 44000 04577 7 – Feb.4, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2019

35 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese – 0 44000 04578 4 – Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2019

8 oz Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese – 0 44000 04579 1 – Feb. 6, 2019, Feb.7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2019

35 oz Ritz Everything Cracker with Cream Cheese – 0 44000 04580 7 – Feb. 6, 2019, Feb.7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2019

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 20 Pack – 0 44000 04100 7 – Feb. 1, 2019 thru Feb. 4, 2019

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40 Pack – 0 44000 04221 0 – Jan. 31, 2019 thru Feb. 5, 2019

Click here to learn more on the recall.

The company says that anyone who bought the products should discard them as soon as possible. Consumers wanting more information can contact Mondelēz Global LLC at 1-844-366-1171 for more information.