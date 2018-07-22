Service dog found alive, unharmed inside unit 7 hours after deadly Westminster fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A service dog was found alive and unharmed after being inside an apartment unit nearly seven hours after a deadly fire broke out at a Westminster apartment complex on Sunday.

5-year-old Kush's owner is a double amputee and his owner's daughter, Ashley Barring, says that Kush started scratching at her mother to wake her up when the fire started.

She was able to get out of her bottom floor unit safely but was transported to the hospital.

Kush remained inside the unit for nearly seven hours before crews were able to get him out of the wreckage.

"I woke up to the news that my mother was in the hospital - she was worried about [Kush]," Barring told FOX31 and Channel 2. "He was in the fire for the last seven hours. They were putting it out when I first showed up and they didn't want to go in because they were scared it was going to collapse."

Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters were able to break the window and get Kush out.

"They broke the bedroom window and found him sitting on her bed waiting for her," Barring said.

Two people have died after the fire broke out at the Westbury Apartments around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning. Nine other people, including Kush's owner, remain hospitalized but there conditions are unknown.