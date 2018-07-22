Rain chances ramp up this week

Rain chances are going up this week, which is great news for our very dry conditions.

Tonight showers and storms will continue to move east over the plains.

Mostly cloudy tonight with lows around 60. Monday should be a much cooler day with highs only in the upper 70s. Tuesday should be the driest and hottest day of the week with highs back up close to 90.

Monsoonal flow should be in full swing for Wednesday through Sunday with scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Highs for those days should be in the 80s.

