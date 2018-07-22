WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Multiple people are injured after a big apartment building in Westminster caught fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters told FOX31 they rushed to the Westbury Apartments, west of I-25 and south of 120th Avenue, about 2:15 Sunday morning.

When they arrived, the large building – that’s home to 30 to 36 apartments – was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters heard reports people were trapped inside. Neighbors told FOX31 they and police rushed inside to rescue people. Firefighters said that multiple parties jumped from second and third story units in order to evacuate prior to fire department arrival and others were rescued by fire and police personnel.

Breaking: multiple people injured in Westminster apartment fire. 2 in serious condition. Neighbors and police rushed into the Westbury Apartments about 2:30 this morning to save those inside. Video from Michael Todd. pic.twitter.com/oMuwzHYKn7 — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 22, 2018

By the time the sun came up, fire fighters said the fire, which was contained to one long building, was under control and 10 people had been rushed to various hospitals. They said two people were in serious condition, but did not know the extent of their injuries.

Firefighters said at the height of the fire, nearly 90 firefighters from five different agencies were on scene.

About 70 people lived in the apartment building and close to 30 had been taken to Silver Hills Middle School that’s being used a shelter.

No firefighters were injured in the fire.

Investigators do not know what sparked the fire.