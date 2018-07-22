Man accused of stealing tractor, leading police on chase through Denver identified

DENVER – The man who stole a tractor and led police on a chase from City Park to LoDo on Friday night has been identified.

37-year-old Thomas Busch is being held for investigation of theft of a motor vehicle, Denver police said on Sunday. Police said that more charges are possible in the case.

Police have not released Busch’s picture.

The tractor was stolen from a Denver Water facility at 1600 West 12th Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Friday night. Videos show a number of Denver Police Department vehicles pursuing the tractor, which could be seen driving on busy city streets and sidewalks.

The pursuit ended near 15th and Market Streets in LoDo. The Denver Police Department said two of its officers were taken to the hospital with injuries. By Saturday morning, both had been treated and released.