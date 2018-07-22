Big week ahead at Cheyenne Frontier Days!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — Another fun week is on tap at Cheyenne Frontier Days! Things get underway Monday morning in Downtown Cheyenne for the annual Free Pancake Breakfast

The annual Western tradition brings thousands of people together from all over the world.

From 7am-9am you can head over to the Depot and enjoy a free breakfast; it features more than 100,000 flapjacks, 3,000 pounds of ham, 9,200 cartons of milk, 650 pounds of butter and 475 gallons of syrup, according to officials at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Also on Monday: Professional Bull Riding “PBR Cheyenne”. That runs from 8pm-11pm. Click here to learn more about it.

For a recap of all the fun from this past weekend, play the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ report from Cheyenne.