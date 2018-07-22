58-year-old man falls 400 feet near Isabelle Glacier Lake

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Sunday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., the Boulder Sheriff’s Communication Center received a call of a 58-year-old male that fell approximately 400 feet while climbing in the area of Isabelle Glacier Lake.

The man was over four miles from the trail head in the Brainard Lake Recreational Area. Other hikers remained with him until rescue personnel were able to tend to him.

Deputies along with Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services, Indian Peak Fire, Rocky Mountain Rescue, Alpine Rescue, American Medical Response ambulance, National Guard, and Flight For Life responded.

Rescue efforts were difficult and delayed due to poor weather conditions. The man had injuries to his shoulder, head, and ribs.

A National Guard Black Hawk helicopter was able to lift him out of the area were he was transitioned to Flight For Life and was flown to a hospital in Lakewood.

His identity and current medical condition have not been released.