1 dead in case of possible road rage in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A potential case of road rage left one man dead in Colorado Springs on Sunday.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Powers Boulevard on a report of a multiple car crash around 2:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with traumatic injuries inside of one of the three involved vehicles. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding officers determined early in the preliminary investigation the incident was a deliberate act, possibly road rage. Witnesses observed the suspect possibly grabbing the steering wheel, forcing the vehicle into on-coming traffic, according to police.

It’s unclear whether the deceased man was a victim or was in the car that allegedly drove into traffic intentionally.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Crimes Section responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for this investigation, which is ongoing.