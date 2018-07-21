× Thunderstorms to disrupt weekend plans across Colorado

Saturday will kick off a week of unsettled, cooler weather moving back into the region. Highs today will still manage to warm into the low 90s, but expect clouds to quickly build through the midday and early afternoon hours.

Thunderstorms will start to develop around lunchtime in the mountains and foothills, moving into the Denver metro and front range as early as 1 to 2 p.m.

Some storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and frequent lightning. Storm chances will diminish heading into the overnight hours.

Sunday will start off quiet and mild, with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Temps will reach the low 90s once again, which is average for late July.

Similar to Saturday, thunderstorms will first start to develop over the higher terrain around lunchtime, pushing east into the Denver metro area after 1-2pm. Thunderstorms will be more widespread Sunday afternoon while producing damaging wind, large hail and frequent lightning.

This pattern will stay with us as we start the upcoming work week. A cold front moving through the area on Monday will bring extra cloud cover throughout the day, holding temperatures to the low 80s. Expect pockets of heavy rain throughout the midday and afternoon hours with a low severe weather threat.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Friday as high temperatures bounce around the mid-to-upper 80s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.