Person struck by train near Henderson

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A person was struck by a train near Henderson on Saturday.

The Colorado State Patrol said the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of 124th Avenue and Highway 85.

Henderson is southwest of Brighton.

Officials have not confirmed which train hit the pedestrian. However, Union Pacific said its Locomotive 844 was stopped near Henderson. The train is the Cheyenne Frontier Days Special, which carries people from Denver to Cheyenne each year for the country festival.

Officials have not disclosed the person’s injuries.

