Person struck, killed by Cheyenne Frontier Days train near Henderson

HENDERSON, Colo. — A person was struck and killed by a train near Henderson on Saturday, according to Union Pacific. Henderson is southwest of Brighton.

The Colorado State Patrol said the pedestrian was struck at the intersection of 124th Avenue and Highway 85.

Union Pacific confirmed the train involved is its Locomotive 844. The train is the Cheyenne Frontier Days Special, which carries people to and from Denver and Cheyenne each year for the country festival.

The train was on its way to Denver when the person was hit.

Passengers are being shuttled away from the area in buses.

UP No. 844 was involved in a pedestrian fatality. Busses are en route to pick up guests on board the train. UP Police will be on scene for several hours assisting local authorities with the investigation. — UP Steam (@UP_Steam) July 22, 2018

