Lake Christine Fire remains active, 59 percent contained

BASALT, Colo. — Despite slightly lower temperatures and higher humidity through the day, the Lake Christine Fire remained active on the north flank on Friday.

The fire was active on the northwest corner last night above the community of Missouri Heights. Saturday, crews are working on directly attacking that flank of the fire – fighting the fire directly on the fire’s active edge, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

Crews have prepped structures in Cattle Creek with fire hose and sprinkler systems. Additional firefighters will work in the area to reinforce structure work that has been done over the past few days and strengthen protection near egress routes.

Friday, crews began cutting fire line above Seven Castles; Saturday they will work to extend this line down a ridgeline toward the Frying Pan River. This line will be used to protect the Seven Castles community.

Firefighters have ordered hose and sprinkler systems for this area and are preparing to conduct firing operations here if the fire pushes to the southeast.

“Swing Shift” crews will continue patrols along the southern and southwestern edges of the fire between noon and 2:00 a.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring cooler temperatures and slightly higher humidity over the weekend. These storms may produce gusts and outflow winds, but they are not expected to provide much moisture. Early next week, dry weather will return and relative humidity will again decrease.

Evacuations and Closures: The residents of Missouri Heights, Cedar Creek, Toner Creek, Seven Castles, and Taylor Road remain on a pre-evacuation status. Residents who are not yet registered with the county alert systems are encouraged to do so. Residents are encouraged to register with both Eagle County and Pitkin County emergency alerts.

Closures in the White River National Forest remain in effect.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on private, state and federal lands in Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties.

The Temporary Flight Restriction for the Lake Christine Fire remains in effect around the entire fire area, including drones.

The human-caused fire has reached 8,800 acres and is 59 percent contained. There are still 319 people involved in efforts to fully contain the fire.