Hiker being rescued after falling in remote Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker is being rescued in Summit County Saturday afternoon after falling in an area of rugged terrain.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it received the call at about 12:30 p.m. The agency said a man and woman were hiking a mountain known at the Thorn, which is north of Silverthorne.

The woman fell an unknown distance down the side of the mountain.

Flight For Life ordered a technical and medical team to assist with the rescue. They used a black hawk helicopter from the High Altitude Training Center to reach the couple.

As of 4 p.m., the rescue crew from Vail had reached the woman.

This story will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 receive more information.