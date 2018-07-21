Hiker dies after falling in remote Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker died after falling in Summit County Saturday afternoon. The incident happened in an area of rugged terrain.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it received the call at about 12:30 p.m. The agency said a man and woman were hiking a mountain known as the Thorne, which is north of Silverthorne.

The woman had a “substantial fall, sustaining critical injuries” on the ridge between the Thorne and a peak just north of the Thorne, according to officials.

Flight For Life ordered a technical and medical team to assist with the rescue. A rescue crew was able to land on a ridge above the woman.

“However, because of the steep, technical, and dangerous terrain, their ability to get to the hiker was expected to take an extended amount of time. In addition, the victim was located in a particularly difficult spot to access,” the sheriff’s office said.

Therefore, a black hawk helicopter from the High Altitude Army National Guard Training Site was ordered.

The black hawk was able to lower personnel to the woman around 3:30 p.m. They then hoisted her up and into the helicopter.

The woman was then taken to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.