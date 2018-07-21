× Dog teams search for missing hiker in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Crews plan to use dog teams this weekend in their search for a man who has been missing for three weeks in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The search for 38-year-old Brian Perri began July 5 and has covered large sections of more than 20 square miles above tree line and in forested areas. Searchers have been combing rugged and remote terrain that includes loose rock, steep ridges, exposed cliffs and couloirs.

The Fort Collins man has not been heard from since June 30, when he texted a friend a photo of himself on the 13,911-foot summit of Mount Meeker. Perri was day hiking and had no camping equipment.

His car was found at a trailhead.