Cyclist killed at Commerce City intersection after apparently running red light

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car driving through the intersection on a green light Saturday morning at roughly 6:35 a.m.
The male driver was on East 64th Avenue when he hit the female cyclist, who was biking against traffic, at Holly Street .
The driver stayed to cooperate with police and the cyclist died at the scene, according to Commerce City police.
Video from a nearby convenience store shows the collision and there were no signs that the driver was impaired.
Because the driver was passing through the intersection on a green light, Commerce City police believe the cyclist was at fault, but the incident remains under investigation.
The intersection remains closed as of 8:30 a.m.