Cyclist killed at Commerce City intersection after apparently running red light

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car driving through the intersection on a green light Saturday morning at roughly 6:35 a.m.

The male driver was on East 64th Avenue when he hit the female cyclist, who was biking against traffic, at Holly Street .

Please avoid the area of Holly/64th. Cyclist struck and killed by a vehicle. Investigation underway, roadways will be shut down for awhile. #cyclesafe #obeytherules — ChiefNichols (@CNichols004398) July 21, 2018

The driver stayed to cooperate with police and the cyclist died at the scene, according to Commerce City police.

Video from a nearby convenience store shows the collision and there were no signs that the driver was impaired.

Because the driver was passing through the intersection on a green light, Commerce City police believe the cyclist was at fault, but the incident remains under investigation.

The intersection remains closed as of 8:30 a.m.