Chances for rain remain for the next week

DENVER -- Monsoonal moisture has pushed back into Colorado, bringing chances for rain every day this week.

Temperatures reached the mid 90s Saturday with scattered afternoon storms. More storm chances and temperatures in the 90s are expected on Sunday.

Skies will start off mostly sunny on Sunday with afternoon highs reaching around 92 degrees in Denver. Temperatures will cool in the afternoon and evening as storms roll in. Denver has a 40 percent chance for storms on Sunday.

Storms are not expected to turn severe on the Front Range Sunday afternoon, but they could contain heavy rain and lightning. The northeast Plains are under a marginal risk for severe storms. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats.

The wet pattern will continue into Monday, with a 40 percent chance of afternoon storms and high temperatures dropping into the 80s. Rainfall totals across the state Saturday night through Monday night could be anywhere from a few tenths of an inch to more than one inch in some isolated spots. The moisture will be welcome considering our current drought situation.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast through next Saturday, which will keep temperatures down into the 80s. This is the wettest seven-day forecast Denver has had in a long time.

