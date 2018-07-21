2 drown in reservoir near Basalt

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Two people drowned Saturday at a reservoir about 15 miles east of Basalt, according to authorities.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a drowning at Ruedi Reservoir at 1:15 p.m. Saturday. It was joined by other agencies, including the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, the Basalt Fire Department and personnel from the White River National Forest.

Authorities said divers from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office will recover the bodies later Saturday.

Recovery operations will take place later today with assistance from dive rescue personnel from @SummitSheriffCO. More info will be available tomorrow, when all recovery operations have concluded and investigations/interviews are complete. — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 22, 2018

The Ruedi Reservoir is on the border of Pitkin and Eagle Counties.

An investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released Sunday.