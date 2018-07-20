Woman involved in Littleton double shooting dies

LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman who was involved in a double shooting earlier this week has died, the Littleton Police Department said Friday.

The shooting happened at a home in the 6000 block of South Broadway about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The female was shot in the head and taken to a hospital. She died on Thursday at the hospital, police said.

A male victim was found a short distance from the scene having fled after the shooting. He suffered a gunshot wound to the face, and was treated and released from a hospital.

The names and ages of the victims were not released.

Timothy Shelton, 22, who lived at the home, was arrested and is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.