DOTSERO, Colo. — Authorities have closed Interstate 70 in both directions near the Eagle County town of Dotsero due to a wildfire.

Dotsero is about 18 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

Greater Eagle Fire announced the closure around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

#BREAKING I-70 is closed both directions due to wildfire near Dotsero. pic.twitter.com/a2sVgNFjTY — Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) July 20, 2018

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.