Vigil held to mark sixth anniversary of Aurora theater shooting

AURORA, Colo. -- A solemn ceremony was held overnight Friday to mark the sixth anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting.

A gunman opened fire on July 20, 2012 at the Century Aurora 16 movie theater during a midnight screening of the film "The Dark Knight Rises."

Twelve people were killed and 58 others were wounded from the gunfire. Twelve others suffered nongunfire injuries.

A new memorial site has been built at the Aurora Municipal Building, dedicated to the victims to reflect and remember.

The Aurora Police Department held its "Never Forget" ride along Alameda Avenue just after midnight Friday.

The first responders and the vehicles passed by the mall where the shooting took place.

The memorial was adorned with hears and crosses, all bearing the names and images of the victims.

People gathered around the newly erected sculpture to share their thoughts and emotions. And many believe the new memorial is a big help in their ongoing healing process.

“It's gorgeous, breathtaking. No words to describe it," one person said.

"I think this is a perfect location," another person said. "They couldn’t pick a better spot or better artists . To have the cranes swooping in, 13 cranes going up, it’s phenomenal."

The official dedication of the memorial will take place on July 27.