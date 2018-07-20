Another hot day before unsettled weather, cooler temperatures move into Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will remain above average on Friday but will be a few degrees cooler compared to Thursday.

Expect highs in the mid-90s across the Front Range with an increase in clouds. An isolated shower or two will be possible across the high country and the eastern Plains throughout the day, with strong wind and large hail the main concern.

Clouds will linger overnight as temperatures drop into the mid-60s to start Saturday.

It will be similar conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will max out in the low 90s on Saturday with increasing clouds and afternoon storms.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, with temperatures staying in the upper 80s with afternoon storms. Some storms might become severe, producing damaging wind, large hail and frequent lightning.

The unsettled weather will stay into next week. Monday will have highs only in the mid-80s with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Tuesday through Thursday will have scattered afternoon thunderstorms with highs staying below average, ranging from the mid-to-upper 80s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

