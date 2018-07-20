Today’s Deal: $50 gift certificate to Rodizio Grill for just $25! Rodizio Grill

Click here for Deal
Get a $50 gift certificate to enjoy unique and authentic Brazilian Steakhouse experience at Rodizio Grill for just $25!
Parking: Parking validation available in the 1899 Wynkoop garage. Valet parking available on weekends for $10.
Tax and Tip NOT included.
Certificate expires on December 5, 2018
NOT valid toward alcohol purchases.
NOT valid to purchase gift cards.
NOT valid on holidays or special events.
Click here for more details.Rodizio Grill is truly a unique and AUTHENTIC Brazilian experience, unlike any other in the United States. From the company’s Brazilian founder to the true-Gaucho corporate chef, Rodizio Grill is obsessed with both high-quality food and keeping true to its cultural roots. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meats, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with an award-winning gourmet salad bar, marked by original salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill’s reputation hinges on its unparalleled selection of real, fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Brazilian imported wine. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade desserts authentic to the entire experience – a treat not found anywhere else.
Denver, Colorado, 80202, US Phone: 303-294-9277 Get Directions