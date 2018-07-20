× Strider Cup World Championship

Over 300 toddlers – some still in diapers – will participate in family-friendly bike races at the Strider Cup World Championship, July 21, at Central Park/ Boulder Civic Area. Families are traveling from throughout Colorado and across the globe for tyke-sized, two-wheeling fun.

The Strider Cup World Championship will also feature a free ride and play area with demo bikes and helmets to teach children as young as 3 years old how to pedal a bike.

Saturday, July 21, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Boulder Civic Area (Central Park), 1056 Boulder Canyon Dr.

Free to public to cheer on local racers and demo the 14x model. Pre-registration closed for 12” model classes. Race Day Registration for 14x only, cost is $27.