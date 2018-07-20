Another day of 90s, then rain returns with cooler temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We reached the hot 90s again in Denver making it the 36 day so far this season. We will hit the 90s again on Saturday adding another day to that total. Then it looks like we get a break from the hot temperatures with a string of days in the slightly cooler mid to upper 80s.

We also have scattered showers & thunderstorms in the forecast each afternoon for the next week. This is good news as we clearly need the rain. The best days for showers will be on Sunday, Monday & Tuesday. The other days will still have storms, but with lesser chances.

