New Aurora recreation center funded by marijuana tax revenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A recreation center under construction in Aurora is being paid for with revenue generated by marijuana taxes.

The recreation center will be at the corner of East Vassar Place and South Telluride Street. It is the first new rec center in the area in 40 years.

The Central Aurora Recreation Center, a temporary name, is not going to be a run-of-the-mill workout facility. The 60,000 square-foot complex will feature a public art display, wine tasting classes, a teaching kitchen, four swimming pools and a unique "animated" water slide.

The $40 million complex is being funded entirely by Aurora's marijuana tax revenue.

The local community shared their input to what they wanted to see built. Construction is scheduled to be complete in June 2019.