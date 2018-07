COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A fire burning in unincorporated Adams County is sending black smoke into the air that can be seen for miles.

Garages and sheds in the 3100 block of East 78th Avenue are burning, according to Adams County Fire.

At 3:45 p.m., Adams County Fire said the fire was under control.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.