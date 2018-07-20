× Lady Bronc Riders at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — There’s something new this year at Cheyenne Frontier Days: The Lady Bronc Riders.

In what’s considered a heavily male-dominated sport, female competitive bronc riders are showing folks what they’re made of.

The first time a female rider broke into rodeo bronc riding at Cheyenne Frontier Days was in 1904.

The members participating in Cheyenne Frontier Days are also part of a new show called ‘Cowgirls’, which is featured on Ride TV.

To find out when the Lady Bronc Riders are riding at Cheyenne Frontier Days, check the event schedule.

You can learn more about the show by clicking here.