Immigrants held at Aurora ICE detention center to be reunited with children

AURORA, Colo. -- Dozens of immigrant parents being held at the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Aurora are on their way to Texas to be reunited with their children, according to an immigration attorney.

The immigrants began arriving at the detention center in May.

FOX31 learned they are being moved to reunification centers near Brownsville, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“All the parents that are currently detained that have children are being transferred down to the family detention centers to be reunified so they can comply with the order," said Federal Practice Group immigration attorney Astrid Lockwood.

The order demanded that President Donald Trump's administration reunite the more than 3,000 separated families by July 26.

As many as 70 immigrants were being held in the Aurora facility.

One 26-year-old mother of two was bonded out Thursday morning with the help of a local church group. She has been separated from her daughters for almost two months. She said she doesn’t know when she’ll be reunited with her 5- and 6-year-old daughters being held in a detention facility in Phoenix.

The woman has been staying at Casa De Paz, a Denver safehouse. She will soon leave in the hopes of being reunited with her daughters.

Lockwood said she had 13 clients in Aurora who she believes are now in Texas. Their departure surprised her.

“I showed up this morning for a hearing, only to be told my client was no longer available. The government is not giving us this information. Even though I am attorney of record, I am not informed. I am not being told what’s going to happen to my cases," Lockwood said.