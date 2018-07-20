Imagine Dragons lead singer transforms

Dan Reynolds, lead singer of Imagine Dragons, has made an amazing transformation through diet and exercise. His ripped body got a lot of attention at his recent concert at Red Rocks. Just a couple of weeks he posted his before and after pic on Instagram thanking his trainer for all his help in transforming his body. Reynolds has a condition called Ankylosing Spondylitis or AS where inflammation attacks his spine and joints. He says with great doctors and trainers he has been able to beat the symptoms.
