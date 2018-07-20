Imagine Dragons lead singer transforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dan Reynolds, lead singer of Imagine Dragons, has made an amazing transformation through diet and exercise. His ripped body got a lot of attention at his recent concert at Red Rocks. Just a couple of weeks he posted his before and after pic on Instagram thanking his trainer for all his help in transforming his body. Reynolds has a condition called Ankylosing Spondylitis or AS where inflammation attacks his spine and joints. He says with great doctors and trainers he has been able to beat the symptoms.