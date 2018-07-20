How to make meatballs on the grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jason Morse from 5280 Culinary and ACE Hardware shows us how to make Colorado Beef Meatballs.

Colorado Beef Meatballs – Italian Style

3 pounds ground beef

½ cup diced red onions

2 TBSP rub a dub seasoning

1 ½ TBSP chopped garlic

4 large eggs

1 cups breadcrumbs

1 cup Asiago blend cheese

48 Oz of tomato sauce

Directions:

Preheat your cast iron skillet on the stove top or in the oven to medium heat, this will prevent burning of the meatballs and spattering of any liquids

In a large stainless steel mixing bowl, add the beef, onion, seasonings and garlic and mix well. Adjust seasoning if needed.

Next add the eggs, cheese and breadcrumbs and mix well to combine.

Once fully combined take approx., 3 TBSP of mixture and make into meatballs. Make bigger or smaller depending on your preference.

Open your heated cast iron skillet and place the meatballs into skillet. Cook for about 3 minutes to seet the meatball, then turn the meatballs over to the other side and allow to cook for 2 -3 minutes.

Add your favorite recipe or brand of red sauce to the skillet and cover. Be careful to watch for spattering of juices.

Return to the stovetop or oven and continue to cook until the meatballs reach 140 degrees internal temperature, using a cooking thermometer. Approx. 15 minutes.

Once meatballs are fully cooked, enjoy with ravioli or over some spaghetti.