How to make Chinese food at home

P.F. Chang's shows us how to make Chinese food at home.

LEMON PEPPER SHRIMP(family style)

8 oz Shrimp (potato starched)

1 oz Celery (julienne)

1 oz Bean Sprouts

0.5 oz Green Onion Sticks

1 tsp Oil

2 oz Lemon (sliced quarters)

0.5 oz Scallions (chopped)

6 tbsp Black Pepper Sauce (recipe below)

½ tsp Sesame Oil

 

BLACK PEPPER  SAUCE

3/4 tsp Black Pepper

3/4 tsp Garlic

1 3/4 tsp Soy Sauce

1 tbsp + 1/4 tsp Ketchup

1 3/4 tsp Mushroom Soy Sauce

1 oz + 1 tbsp + 1 tsp Water

3 tsp Sugar

3/4 tsp Cornstarch

 

  1. In a clean, dry wok add black pepper, garlic, soy sauce, ketchup mushroom       soy sauce, sugar, water and red wine
  2. Bring to boil and stir until the sugar dissolves
  3. Add cornstarch to thicken
  4. Transfer to bowl and cool

 

Directions:

1 Place shrimp in fryer until golden brown

  1. In a clean, hot wok, stir-fry celery, bean sprouts, and green onion sticks until warm
  2. Remove and set aside
  3. In a clean, hot wok, place lemon and scallions and add Black Pepper Sauce
  4. Bring to a boil for 10 seconds and toss quickly
  5. Add cooked shrimp and toss until evenly coated
  6. Finish with sesame seed oil
  7. Combine shrimp with celery, bean sprouts, green onions
