P.F. Chang's shows us how to make Chinese food at home.
LEMON PEPPER SHRIMP(family style)
8 oz Shrimp (potato starched)
1 oz Celery (julienne)
1 oz Bean Sprouts
0.5 oz Green Onion Sticks
1 tsp Oil
2 oz Lemon (sliced quarters)
0.5 oz Scallions (chopped)
6 tbsp Black Pepper Sauce (recipe below)
½ tsp Sesame Oil
BLACK PEPPER SAUCE
3/4 tsp Black Pepper
3/4 tsp Garlic
1 3/4 tsp Soy Sauce
1 tbsp + 1/4 tsp Ketchup
1 3/4 tsp Mushroom Soy Sauce
1 oz + 1 tbsp + 1 tsp Water
3 tsp Sugar
3/4 tsp Cornstarch
- In a clean, dry wok add black pepper, garlic, soy sauce, ketchup mushroom soy sauce, sugar, water and red wine
- Bring to boil and stir until the sugar dissolves
- Add cornstarch to thicken
- Transfer to bowl and cool
Directions:
1 Place shrimp in fryer until golden brown
- In a clean, hot wok, stir-fry celery, bean sprouts, and green onion sticks until warm
- Remove and set aside
- In a clean, hot wok, place lemon and scallions and add Black Pepper Sauce
- Bring to a boil for 10 seconds and toss quickly
- Add cooked shrimp and toss until evenly coated
- Finish with sesame seed oil
- Combine shrimp with celery, bean sprouts, green onions