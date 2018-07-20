Grilling with Ace – Its Pizza Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This recipe is great for grills and for sure in the Uuni Pizza Oven

Artisan Salame Pizza

Pizza, is there anything better? We take the normal peperoni pizza and give it a fun new artisan twist. If you enjoy the local charcuterie movement, this pizza is for you. Tomatoes, Salame, cheese and herbs make this pizza rock solid.

Chef Jason K. Morse, CEC | Ace Hardware Grill Expert | Owner, 5280 Culinary

Yield: 1 Pizza

Prep time: 10 Minutes Prep

Total time: 5-7 Minute cook time

Ingredients

Measure Ingredient Prep Notes

8-10 oz Pizza Dough Fresh or defrosted

2 fl oz Sauce, Pizza or Tomato

½ cup Cheese, Mozzarella/Parm Blend 50/50 Bland, Shredded

4 slices Salame, dry, 2” slices Soppresatta or Toscano

4 slices Pepperoni, 2” slices

2 slices Salame, Genoa, 2” slices

2 Tbsp Tomato, Roma, Sliced

1 Tbsp Parsley, Italian Washed and Rough Chopped

Prep Directions:

See above for all prep directions – under Prep Notes

For the pizza peel we use a 70/30 blend of flour and corn meal to help keep pizza from sticking and help it slide onto the pizza stone easier. We use about ½ Tbsp per pizza, onto the pizza peel.

Cooking Notes:

The lid/cover should be closed when the pizza is cooking Only removed to load, unload and rotate the pizza



Cooking Directions:

Preheat your Grill to slate temp of 650-700 degrees

When stone is preheated, we recommend keeping the temperature at the same setting to help ensure consistent temp and easy recovery during cooking

Building the pizza – this process should take 1-2 minutes max Fast building will ensure the dough doesn’t get wet (from toppings) and stick

Allow the dough to soften at room temp for approx. 15 minutes from the fridge

Hand stretch the dough to a very thin dough and place onto the floured pizza peel

Top as follows: Pizza Sauce or Tomato Sauce ½ of the cheese mixture Salame, Dry Pepperoni Salame, Genoa Other ½ of the cheese mixture Sliced Roma Tomatoes

Open the lid/cover and load the pizza onto the middle of the pizza stone, close lid/cover

Keep the temperature at the same setting to help ensure consistent temp and easy recovery during cooking

After 60-90 seconds, open the door and slowly put the pizza peel under the pizza

Rotate the pizza 180 degrees and cook the other side of the pizza, approx. 2-3 minutes

Continue to cook the pizza to your desired doneness – Process should take 1-2 more minutes Close lid/cover

Open the lid/cover and remove from the oven onto the pizza peel

Slide onto your cutting board and cut into 8-10 slices or into squares

Garnish with the fresh chopped parsley

Pizza can be made using par baked pizza dough, or store bought fresh dough For par baked pizza dough, reduce cooking time to 3-5 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbling



